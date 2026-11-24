A sales girl has been jailed for six months for N7.8m fraud.





Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, convicted and sentenced Enyeribe Precious.





Enyeribe was arraigned alongside Chukwu Amaka Goodness, Ajijie Ferdinand Eri, on Friday, November 6, 2026, on a 15-count charge bordering on alleged stealing, conspiracy, fraudulent conversion and money laundering to the tune of N156,922,521.70 (One Hundred and Fifty-Six Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty-One Naira, Seventy Kobo Only).





While her co-defendants pleaded “not guilty” to 13 of the 14 counts preferred against them, she pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge against her.





The charge against Enyeribe reads: “That you, Enyeribe Precious, from February 21 to March 2, 2026, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently converted to your use Edet Eyo household electronics worth N7,823,000 (Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand Naira), property of Bonnibel Ugochi, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act, CAP C.38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”





In view of their respective plea, prosecution counsel, Suleiman I. Suleiman, had asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendants be remanded at a Correctional centre.





Delivering judgment, Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Nyeribe to six (6) months imprisonment, starting from the day she was arrested by the EFCC.





The judge has, however, commenced the trial involving Goodness and Eri.