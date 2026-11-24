The Edo State Police Command has arrested a man John Bello, who fled after killing his father.

The deceased, Julius Bello, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was Ward Three Chairman of the APC in Fugar, Estako Central Local Government Area.

The spokesperson for the command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, November 23, 2926.

According to the PPRO, the fleeing suspect was subsequently tracked down and arrested.

A family source said the suspect hacked his father to death with a sledgehammer.

The source said the suspect was reportedly told by a prophet that his father was responsible for his being poor.