Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejected the Federal High Court judgment nullifying his nomination as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections, vowing to appeal the decision.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, Omo-Agege described the ruling as inconsistent with the documentary evidence and applicable law, adding that he had directed his legal team to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

He faulted the court’s finding that his name was missing from the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisting that documents presented by both the party and INEC confirmed his inclusion.

He also questioned the legal standing of the plaintiff, Prof. Alexander Akpodiete, arguing that he neither obtained nomination forms nor was cleared to participate in the party’s primary election.

Omo-Agege further alleged that attempts had been made to persuade INEC to remove his name from the list of candidates, but the commission declined after confirming his membership.

He urged his supporters not to see the judgment as the end of his political ambition, insisting that the legal process was not yet concluded.

The Federal High Court in Warri had on Tuesday nullified his nomination over alleged violations of the Electoral Act following a suit filed by Akpodiete.