Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan has asked a federal court to halt his scheduled execution by firing squad as he prepares a legal challenge to his death sentence.

Hasan, 56, who killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others in a shooting attack at the Texas military base in November 2009, filed a request on Tuesday, November 24, seeking to delay his execution so he can prepare a petition contesting his conviction and sentence.

In the court filing, signed by Hasan himself, he said he intended to demonstrate that the military court's judgment and his resulting death sentence were obtained and maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.

He also argued that his constitutional rights were violated through what he described as unlawful command influence involving President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and multiple counts of attempted murder following the 2009 attack. He was sentenced to death by a military jury in 2013.

During the three-week trial, Hasan represented himself after dismissing his lawyers. He did not call any defence witnesses or deliver a closing argument.

His latest filing comes after Trump approved his execution by firing squad on October 2, following a recommendation from Hegseth. The Army subsequently scheduled the execution for December 3 at Fort Hood.

If carried out, it would be the first execution by the US military since 1961 and the first military execution by firing squad since 1945.

Hegseth had initially announced plans to livestream the execution, sparking widespread criticism before Trump reversed the decision and confirmed that it would not be broadcast.

Hasan's case has been assigned to US District Judge Tony Mattivi in Kansas, where he is being held at the military prison in Fort Leavenworth.

A hearing on his request is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, as the legal battle over his execution continues.