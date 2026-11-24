Social media users have shared fresh perspectives after a full video capturing the altercation between a nurse and a patient inside a hospital ward surfaced online.

The extended footage reveals how the heated exchange began. According to the clip, the nurse had just completed her night shift and was about to rest in a small, curtained-off section of the ward when a patient demanded that she turn off the ward lights.

The nurse declined the request, explaining that hospital protocol requires the ward lights to remain on at all times for patient monitoring and safety. Despite her attempts to de-escalate the situation and explain the policy, the patients rejected her explanation and accused her of intentionally being "wicked" by leaving the lights on.

Tensions escalated when one of the patients walked over to the wall switch and forcefully turned the lights off. When the nurse stepped forward and switched them back on, the patient—who had recently undergone surgery—charged toward her.

In the clip, the nurse is heard asking whether he intended to beat her up, to which the patient replied that if he had the physical strength, he would have done so.

The release of the full footage has shifted public opinion online. While some netizens maintain that the nurse could have handled the confrontation more professionally, many others have come to her defense, arguing that the patient instigated the clash through his aggressive and disrespectful behavior.

Watch full video below