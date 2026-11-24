Social media users have shared fresh perspectives after a full video capturing the altercation between a nurse and a patient inside a hospital ward surfaced online.
The extended footage reveals how the heated exchange began. According to the clip, the nurse had just completed her night shift and was about to rest in a small, curtained-off section of the ward when a patient demanded that she turn off the ward lights.
The nurse declined the request, explaining that hospital protocol requires the ward lights to remain on at all times for patient monitoring and safety. Despite her attempts to de-escalate the situation and explain the policy, the patients rejected her explanation and accused her of intentionally being "wicked" by leaving the lights on.
Tensions escalated when one of the patients walked over to the wall switch and forcefully turned the lights off. When the nurse stepped forward and switched them back on, the patient—who had recently undergone surgery—charged toward her.
In the clip, the nurse is heard asking whether he intended to beat her up, to which the patient replied that if he had the physical strength, he would have done so.
The release of the full footage has shifted public opinion online. While some netizens maintain that the nurse could have handled the confrontation more professionally, many others have come to her defense, arguing that the patient instigated the clash through his aggressive and disrespectful behavior.
Watch full video below
Comments (13)Add yours ↓
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Some men and their stupidity! It is only with women they can try all their dumb shit with. I guarantee you the police would be coming for him in a hospital abroad. You dare not touch a medical staff there. How much are you paying sef? Government hospital o. The cheapest of the cheap! Oga, if you want autonomy of the room, go get a private ward. That is why they exist. Stupid animal! Small yansh dey shake.
Imagine if it is a male nurse to a female patient. The narrative would have changed. My dear the female nurse wasn’t professional. She has been trained to handle patients publicly. She messed up
Shut up ur mouth...thats why they arrest u care workers abroad...always supporting bad character women... she had to right whatsoever to hit the patient....she should have called her supervisor to handle the situation...patience do worse abroad....if she was abroad, she would be facing 4yrs in jail for striking a sick patient ... always defending the bad character of women
As someone whose soon-to-be wife is a medical doctor, I don't appreciate this at all! I will deal with anyone, male or female, who lays a finger on her in any hospital in this country. I don't joke with my own at all! What nonsense! Very stupid small boys showing power where it isn't necessary. If you want to be bullying people, join the arm, carry gun and go and harrass terrorists in the bush. Uncouth, degenerate animal!
Go deal with the person make u enter kirikiri while the so called wife goes on to fuck other men while u cry in prison...mumu simp
LOL...I keep saying it, if someone explains Nigeria to you and you actually understand it, I envy you. Here is a supposed patient, arm in hand, ready to fight his own caregiver. All I can say is, he is well enough he should be discharged to go home. Comedy everywhere you turn. Just as one fellow said the water suddenly stopped running while he was shaving the other day and therefore he is going through hard times as much as all Nigerians. I repeat: I envy you if you understand Nigeria.
LOL. He said also that his light goes off too. Hehehehehe.
Most Nigerians cannot survive a sane nigeria they clamour for, many will rot in prison.
You do this to my wife you will sleep in jail for a long time.
I agreed with you he’s well and healthy he should be discharged with a fine too, send straight off to jail. You wan control light go private ward na, biggie man wey dey general ward , na you get hospital? No care for the others around you, you brought your selfish behavior from home here, now you don meet Linda we are going to scatter your Ikeji . That sick wey u sick na you and others supposed sick that sick but your selfishness carry only you come, you chop point and kill alone, see person wey survived surgery for 9ja , u no thank God say dem no pai u.
2hen this boy man marries ehh, then you'll know his pride over ppl better
Entitlement mentality
Discharge and charge the patient to court simple.I hate nonses