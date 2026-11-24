The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), overturning a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board ruling that had stripped the team of its title and awarded a 3-0 forfeiture win to Morocco.



Senegal originally defeated Morocco 1-0 in extra time in January's final after a dramatic stoppage-time sequence in which Senegal had a goal disallowed, Morocco was awarded a controversial penalty, Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest for roughly 15 minutes before returning,



Brahim Diaz missed a Panenka penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the extra-time winner. In March, a CAF Appeal Board reversed the result under regulations governing teams leaving the pitch without authorization, prompting the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to challenge the ruling in Switzerland.



"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025)."