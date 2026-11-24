Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that he will continue insulting African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as long as the former vice president persists in attacking President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Maiduguri, Borno State, during the commissioning of North-East Development Commission (NEDC) multi-sectoral development projects including electric mobility initiatives and an ICT innovation hub, Shettima stated that his disrespect toward Atiku is a direct response to what he described as disrespectful public remarks directed at the President.



The Vice President faulted Atiku for referring to Tinubu casually by his first name, "Bola," at political rallies, insisting that he would keep firing back whenever his principal is targeted.



"Peter Obi is my friend. We were governors together. I have never insulted the governor of Oyo State. He is my personal friend. The same goes for the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Have you ever heard me insult Kwankwaso? I will not insult him. But whoever attacks our boss, we will attack him too," Shettima said.