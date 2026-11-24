Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that he will continue insulting African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as long as the former vice president persists in attacking President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Speaking on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Maiduguri, Borno State, during the commissioning of North-East Development Commission (NEDC) multi-sectoral development projects including electric mobility initiatives and an ICT innovation hub, Shettima stated that his disrespect toward Atiku is a direct response to what he described as disrespectful public remarks directed at the President.
The Vice President faulted Atiku for referring to Tinubu casually by his first name, "Bola," at political rallies, insisting that he would keep firing back whenever his principal is targeted.
"Peter Obi is my friend. We were governors together. I have never insulted the governor of Oyo State. He is my personal friend. The same goes for the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Have you ever heard me insult Kwankwaso? I will not insult him. But whoever attacks our boss, we will attack him too," Shettima said.
"Atiku is an elder statesman, but as a Fulani man, I have the right to throw stones at him, and he has to endure stoically whatever stones I throw at him. There has to be a President of Nigeria at a point in time and by the grace of God and by the support of the Nigerian people, January 16th, Nigerians will massively vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he stated.
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All those supporting Tinubu with copy and paste posts like "CONTINUITY, LANDSLIDES WINNING and INDIGENOUS PEOPLE of Biafra..." Don't allow the wrath of God to destroy you!! Do you know the level of damage the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc) have done to Nigeria through their insincerity and nontransparency? Karma will not be fair with you for supporting the torture of Nigerians for your pocket gains. God has heard the wailing of hungry children, the weeping of the aged who can no longer afford drugs nor healthcare and the cries of those kidnapped or killed by sponsored bandits. God will bring APC strategies to ZILCH through miraculous defeat. Amen
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
TINUBU WILL WIN BY LANDSLIDE THROUGH PEOPLE'S VOTES. YOU WILL COMPLAIN THROUGH LIES THAT THE VICTORY WAS STOLEN AS THAT NA LOSER OPTION. JAGABAN WILL CONTINUE WITH THE GOOD WORK INTO 2031.
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA. JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031!!!
BEWARE OF IPOB CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND OTHER POLITICAL OFFICES IN NIGERIA. DEFEND ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA AGAINST IPOB OFFICE SEEKERS AND THEIR IPOB AGENDA.
When he wins....you would all go back to your normal job! Biafra agitation, you all think hausa and fulani man will entrust nigeria into your hands....unfortunately, you would do it for 12 years because after Tinubu, setting will rule for 8 years! Unless you form alliance with the you based that you have always abuse and curse daily, you would either rule Israel or your AmeyRiKa that you founded
The Asiwaju Political Cult is a diehard cult indeed. 😂 One shameless and pervert fellow supporting Tinubu will come to dislike this comment, replying me with hopeless write-up that the apc use to console themselves 😂😂
Dull House Boy of Aso Rock Villa, who is No. 7 in the pecking order (behind Seyi, Oluremi, Iya-oloja, Wike. Akpabio and Femi Gbajabiamila). The People singing the song "on your Mandate we shall stand - Bola on your Mandate, Bola on your Mandate, Bola on your Mandate we shall stand" are they also disrespecting Tinubu. You are just an Olodoh
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
Nonsensical!
PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU REMAINS THE PRESIDENT UNTIL 2031. RESPECT THE OFFICE AND THE HOLDER OF THE OFFICE YOU ARE VYING FOR. WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS.
May BOLA happen to you and may your children be hated and be like him too. NIGERIANS IF YOU MISS PETER OBI YOU ARE GONE.
Please we want light oooo...community road Ijegun and Ijagemo are not receiving light oooo
by the grace of God and by the support of the Nigerian people, January 16th, Nigerians will massively vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," OGA you go try wake up from this your dream o 😆😄 you're a failure
Shetima idiot, God will not allow you and your principal Tinubu to continue with this heartless and corrupt governance. TINUBU MUST GO. BAMAYI
All the anonymous campaigning for Tinubu will remain anonymous forever
You are insulting him because you know he is the only one that can remove you and your master from the presidency. The others are not a big challenge as he is.