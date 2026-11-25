Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has refused to swear allegiance to King Charles following a court ruling suspending legislation that made the royal oath optional for provincial lawmakers.



The Parti Québécois leader, who took office last month, pledged to challenge the decision through every available legal and political avenue. “I do not, and I cannot, take an oath to the King of England,” he told reporters in Montreal.



“I think we are dozens and maybe more than a hundred elected members of Parliament, duly elected through a democratic process, who think it’s a disgrace. “If you look at the polls, we also have huge popular support.”



His comments followed an emergency injunction issued by Quebec Superior Court Justice Ian Demers, suspending a provincial law adopted in 2022. That legislation allowed members of Quebec’s National Assembly to pledge allegiance solely to the people of Quebec without taking the oath to the monarch.



Demers ruled that the province had exceeded its constitutional authority and warned that legislation passed by members who had not taken the required oath could be challenged as invalid. “The Constitution is not an à la carte menu from which an individual subject to its authority may choose to follow only what suits them,” he wrote.



According to the report, all 127 lawmakers elected on 5 October declined to take the royal oath when assuming office. The injunction has therefore created uncertainty over the assembly’s work while the wider constitutional challenge awaits a hearing.



St-Pierre Plamondon rejected the democratic legitimacy of the requirement, describing it as a legacy of colonial rule.



“I’m sorry, but a constitution that was never accepted by the population and that comes from military conquest and colonialism is nothing in terms of democracy,” he said. Quebec was under British colonial rule from 1763 until Canadian Confederation in 1867. Its historical relationship with the Crown remains central to debates over sovereignty and provincial identity.



During this year’s campaign, St-Pierre Plamondon advocated removing funding from the office of Quebec’s lieutenant-governor and promised to “abolish whatever monarchy exists”. He also pointed to Quebec’s refusal to formally endorse Canada’s constitutional settlement and maintained that compulsory allegiance to the monarchy lacked democratic justification.