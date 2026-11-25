Four adults and two young boys have lost their lives after their small plane crashed in the waters off the Mississippi coast Tuesday afternoon, November 24.

The bodies of all six victims were found inside the wrecked Cessna 210 following an hours-long search two miles northeast of Horn Island, Miss., the Coast Guard announced early on Wednesday.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families.”

The single-engine Cessna had departed New Orleans Lakefront Airport and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, when 30 minutes into the flight it suddenly began descending at an alarming rate of 10,000 feet per minute, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, US Coast Guard, and WLOX.

An air traffic control regional tower in Mobile lost contact with the doomed plane at approximately 3:45 p.m., with local, state, and federal officials launching a search effort, the Coast Guard said.

The plane crashed near Horn Island — southwest of Pascagoula, according to the FAA.

Around two hours later, Coast Guard personnel searching near the island discovered wreckage of the plane including the cabin, three life jackets and a life raft — but no sign of the passengers.

Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources discovered all six victims’ bodies inside the fuselage of the aircraft.



The two children on board are believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10, the Coast Guard told The Post.