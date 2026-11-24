An Alabama man allegedly ended the lives of his wife, stepdaughter and stepdaughter’s boyfriend by shooting them in the head while they slept, according to police.



James Hanks, 64, is facing three charges after police found the horrific scene in his home in Pike County South last Thursday, November 19, following a call that his step-grandkids had not been picked up from school, WFSA reported.





Suspicious of his replies, cops stormed the house and found Hanks’ stepdaughter Elizabeth Dean deceased in a bedroom alongside her boyfriend, Michael Catic, both with gunshots to the head.

His wife, Kimberly Hanks, was in another room, also with a gunshot to the head. She was initially found with a pulse but was taken off life support Monday, November 23, officials confirmed in an update.

Hanks was found sitting on a couch, and has said nothing about what would allegedly drive him to commit such a horrific act, according to lead investigator Lt. David Thomas.



“After he was given his Miranda warning, he’s maybe said three words,” the investigator said. “We’ve talked to jail staff. I’ve attempted two separate interviews, and he has yet to consult with any of them.”



The sheriff credited the school resource officer with reporting the incident to police rather than just drop the two children off at the home, where they also could have been slain.



Troy Regional Medical Center, where Kimberly Hanks worked for the last 10 years as an ICU nurse and supervisor, said she was “a friend who dedicated her life to helping others.”





“She had a genuine love for nursing and for the people she cared for, and her impact on our organization and those who had the privilege of working alongside her will not be forgotten,” the statement said.