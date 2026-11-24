The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its decision to boycott a security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police, citing alleged attacks on its members and what it described as the police’s failure to protect opposition figures.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party said it no longer felt safe under the Nigeria Police Force, accusing security agencies of failing to prevent repeated attacks on its members allegedly carried out by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said it would not legitimise a security process that had failed to protect its members, adding that the alleged violence had become an intolerable pattern across the country.

The party cited incidents in Benue, Edo, Calabar, Enugu and Delta states, including an alleged attempt by APC loyalists to prevent its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from entering Benue State.

It accused the APC-led government of turning political campaigns into battlefields, where the safety of opposition members could no longer be guaranteed.

The NDC also alleged that security personnel were complicit in the violence, particularly the alleged attack on the campaign team of its Delta Central senatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta Stateon Monday, November 23.

Gunmen reportedly attacked Omo-Agege’s campaign convoy in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, leaving six dead.