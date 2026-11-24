Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, in collaboration with Operation DELTA SWEEP, have rescued a kidnapping victim during an operation along the Obiaruku–Umutu Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Security source said on Monday November 24, 2026 that the operation took place at about 10:00 p.m. on November 20, when troops conducting a snap checkpoint attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and sped off, prompting the troops to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit forced the driver to abandon the vehicle, while he and three other suspected kidnappers reportedly fled on foot.

The troops subsequently rescued a teenage girl found inside the vehicle. She was later reunited with her family.

The recovered vehicle remains in military custody for further investigation and necessary action, while efforts are expected to continue to track down the fleeing suspects.