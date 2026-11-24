Manchester United defender Leny Yoro’s one-match ban has been lifted by the FA after his club successfully appealed against his controversial dismissal against Liverpool on Sunday.

Yoro received a straight red card from referee Sam Barrott in the eighth minute for a challenge on Alexander Isak, and United’s 10 men went on to lose 4-0 in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge.

The club launched an appeal over the decision, and the FA have confirmed that Yoro will now be available for Saturday’s game against Brentford at Old Trafford.

A statement read: ‘Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim for wrongful dismissal. The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November. The Independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for the decision will be published in due course.’

New United head coach Pochettino blamed Yoro’s red card for the defeat in his first game in charge, and also hit at referee Barrott over a similar incident involving Jeremy Jacquet and Mbeumo in the Liverpool penalty area moments earlier.

‘It's not okay to start a game in the Premier League with this situation,’ said Pochettino.

‘The game changed completely after eight minutes. Now we can explain everything, but the damage is done – it's so painful.

‘In Leny's case, it wasn't intentional. It was an unusual situation that is normal. Everyone who plays football can feel it.

‘If you review the VAR you can see for sure, he never had the intention to connect with Isak. The ball was going to the goalkeeper.

‘If you look before, in the sixth minute, Jacquet on Mbeumo. If you compare the actions, that was a penalty. We were punished badly and they were not punished, that is the truth.

‘It's clear that after eight minutes the plan was in the bin. Do you think that is easy? Even the best team in the world playing in this situation concedes four goals or maybe more.