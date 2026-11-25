A young man who falsely claimed on X that singer Mr Eazi has HIV has come out to beg after the appropriate authorities got involved.
"Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is reportedly suffering from HIV," the young man wrote on X on November 21, 2026.
His tweet got over 2m views and the appropriate authorities got involved.
He did a video apologising and begged Nigerians to tag Mr Eazi. He added that he doesn't want to go to jail in his early 20s.
He has now done another video with his mother. His mother begged Mr. Eazi to forgive her son and spare him of the consequences of his actions.
The X user is not the first young man to come out in recent times to apologise with family after making false claims on social media.
In March 2026, a young man on X, Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, issued an apology after sharing a false claim about Deja, the daughter of singers Simi and Adekunle Gold.
In September 2026, another young man on X came online with his mother and sister to beg for pardon after he made a false claim on X about the Elumelu family.
Below is a video of the apology from the young man who made a false claim about Mr Eazi.
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He should serve prison time even for 2 days to teach him a lesson.u what to promote yourself at the expense of others? Fool
2 months is better. Christmas included
He who alleges must prove
why should you do such in the first instance where you know in law is DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER is a criminal offense and is punishable , hence he has know his mistake PLEASE BRO I BEG OF YOU FOR HIS ELDERLY MOTHER SAKE FORGIVE HIM. THANK YOU SIR.
Poor man pikin are always looking for trouble.
You never see anything! Even d beg seff u nor sabi beg am
You and your mama are joking. Even the apology is more infuriating. Mr Eazi should take this up. Until one of these boys is jailed, we will keep getting all these nonsense.
I think he did that on purpose. Boy is looking for a destiny helper and lost importantly a financial helper for his mother's health(look at the eye part), you will understand. Seems like a planned strategy. Mr Eazi is now away of the boy. Talks will be on ground. Boy just found his opportunity. Allahuakbar
Arrest the mum too