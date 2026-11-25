A young man who falsely claimed on X that singer Mr Eazi has HIV has come out to beg after the appropriate authorities got involved.





"Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is reportedly suffering from HIV," the young man wrote on X on November 21, 2026.







His tweet got over 2m views and the appropriate authorities got involved.





He did a video apologising and begged Nigerians to tag Mr Eazi. He added that he doesn't want to go to jail in his early 20s.





He has now done another video with his mother. His mother begged Mr. Eazi to forgive her son and spare him of the consequences of his actions.





The X user is not the first young man to come out in recent times to apologise with family after making false claims on social media.

In March 2026, a young man on X, Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, issued an apology after sharing a false claim about Deja, the daughter of singers Simi and Adekunle Gold.





In September 2026, another young man on X came online with his mother and sister to beg for pardon after he made a false claim on X about the Elumelu family.

Below is a video of the apology from the young man who made a false claim about Mr Eazi.



