FC Bayern Munich and the representatives of German international Jamal Musiala have pledged unified backing for the midfielder’s ongoing rehabilitation, while clarifying that his neurological symptoms first surfaced in April 2025, two months after he signed his long-term contract extension.

Following talks held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League trip to face Lille, Bayern and Musiala’s agency, 11WINS, released a joint statement on Wednesday emphasizing that the 23-year-old’s wellbeing outweighs all other considerations.

"Both sides agree that the player’s health comes first. Jamal Musiala has their full support on his road to recovery."



To quell media speculation suggesting the condition predated his February 2025 contract renewal, both camps confirmed that medical evaluations commenced immediately upon the onset of symptoms in consultation with the Bundesliga champions' doctors.



"Jamal was first examined for absence-like symptoms on April 22, 2025. This took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical department immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared."

The two parties also pledged to conduct future dialogue "in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality".



Musiala had previously disclosed that he was diagnosed with treatable absence seizures stemming from a neurological disorder after collapsing twice within four days during pre-season fixtures in August 2026.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl characterized Tuesday’s sit-down as "very, very constructive," insisting that the club’s sole focus is assisting Musiala’s full return to fitness following a recent muscle injury sustained on international duty.



"That’s the only task FC Bayern has currently, to give Jamal this trust and not some topics about money or something," Eberl said.

The conciliatory statement follows days of public friction surrounding Musiala’s form and lucrative contract running until 2030.



Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and honorary president Uli Hoeness had recently questioned the financial terms of the deal if the playmaker fails to recapture his peak level remarks that drew sharp condemnation from global players' union FIFPRO, which warned against pressuring injured players to renegotiate agreed contracts.

Having recently returned from nearly two months on the sidelines with a brief substitute appearance in Friday's 1–1 Bundesliga draw against 1. FC Köln, Musiala has recorded five competitive appearances and two goals across all competitions this campaign.