The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, Ogunniran Kayode, for allegedly torturing his 21-year-old son, Ogunniran Raphael Adewale, to death and burying his body in a shallow grave behind their residence in Faaji, Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, claiming that his son had stolen N75,000 and absconded with an Android phone he bought for him on an instalment payment arrangement.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, detectives recovered pictorial and video evidence showing the deceased was tied by his hands and legs before he was allegedly tortured to death by his father.

The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, warned individuals involved in criminal activities to desist, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to the police to strengthen crime prevention and security across the state.