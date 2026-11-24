A video showing the moment off-loaders discovered a raccoon inside 40-ft container shipped from abroad to w made the rounds on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the raccoon found its way into the container when it was being shipped to Nigeria and couldn't come out after it was sealed. It travelled all through the sea, surviving the whole trip by feeding on the food items stuffed inside the container.

The raccoon looked robust and healthy when it was discovered and removed from the container.

Watch the viral video below