The Delta State Police Command has invited former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo, and five others for questioning over the deadly attack on a campaign convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The invitation comes after six persons were killed in a deadly attack on the party’s campaign convoy in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Monday, November 23.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 24, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Bright Edafe, said the invitees had been directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the police headquarters in Asaba on specified dates.

Omo-Agege, the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central, is expected to appear on Thursday at 11 a.m., while Egbo is scheduled to report at 2 p.m. the same day.

The other invitees are Gowon Egoide, former chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the community’s youth chairman; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, an associate of Egoide; Erukaye Egoide, his nephew; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo, another associate.

They are expected to appear before the police on Friday, November 27, at noon.

The police said the invitations were aimed at determining the extent of each individual’s involvement in the incident.