The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the suspension of the declaration of nine individuals as wanted, pending an investigation by the Force Intelligence Department (FID).





The development comes a day after the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, declared nine persons – including media entrepreneur Nduka Obaigbena and Nestoil Managing Director Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi – wanted over an alleged threat to First Bank Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu.





Disu has now ordered the transfer of the case to the Force Intelligence Department, Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation.



The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anthony Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, saying that the IG has directed the “nine individuals to report to the FID at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, between November 26 and 30.”





Those affected by the directive are Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group; Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.



“The IGP has further directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation,” the statement added.





The police reiterated their commitment to due process, assuring the public that the matter would be handled professionally and in accordance with the law.







The development follows an investigation into an alleged threat against Alebiosu after a parcel containing live ammunition was delivered to his residence in Lagos.





Two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were discovered in a parcel delivered to the FirstBank managing director, prompting the Lagos State Police Command to commence an investigation.





On November 24, Jimoh announced that nine individuals had been declared wanted in connection with the alleged threat.





However, Obaigbena, founder of THISDAY and ARISE News, alleged that it was part of a smear campaign against him.





He denied receiving an invitation from the police and described the development as a “desperate smear campaign”.



