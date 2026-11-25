Meghan Markle's estranged father has been indicted on child p*** charges in California and could face up to 40 years behind bars, prosecutors have confirmed.



Markle was indicted on two counts of possession of child p***ography, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 24.





Markle has denied possessing images of child abuse.

Thomas Markle Sr. was found to own two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area which held 78 items of suspected child abuse material - including slides, film negatives and books, federal authorities disclosed in early November.

Mr Essayli stated: "A federal grand jury in Los Angeles today indicted Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, on two counts of possession of child pornography. Markle, in federal custody in Florida, faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.

"According to the indictment, Markle knowingly possessed 35 mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children. Federal law enforcement was notified last month that Markle possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles. A judicially approved search warrant was executed and the materials were seized.

"Markle is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. This is an ongoing investigation. Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"Anyone with knowledge of those who receive, possess, distribute, or produce CSAM should report them to the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI."

The FBI apprehended Markle on November 6 at an elderly care home that specialises in dementia. His arrest came after illegal material was uncovered during a search of a storage unit he's alleged to have owned in Los Angeles.