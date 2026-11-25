Two Albanian men have been charged in connection with a break-in at Prince William and Kate's country mansion on Sandringham estate.

Police were called to Anmer Hall, on the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, shortly before 6pm on Monday, November 23, following reports of suspicious activity, and arrested the two suspects nearby.

Mirgen Doku, 34, of South Kensington, West London, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, of no fixed address, have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

The suspects – both Albanian nationals – remain in police custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis were at their main home in Windsor at the time of the raid.

The ten-bedroom Norfolk mansion was a wedding gift to the Prince and Princess of Wales from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

One of the men is reported to be an illegal migrant who previously claimed asylum.

The alleged burglars are said to have not known it was the home of the royal couple on the Sandringham estate.

Officers are investigating the pair's backgrounds to find out if there were other motives behind the incident.