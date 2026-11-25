Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James sparked controversy at a fashion academy graduation ceremony in Lagos State yesterday, November 24, 2026, after she abruptly revoked a N4 million scholarship awarded to one of the graduating students.

The event had featured the presentation of certificates to fresh graduates who successfully completed their curriculum, with one of the major highlights being the announcement of a N4 million scholarship prize for a selected graduand.

According to accounts and clips from the ceremony, when the initial recipient was called forward, she accepted the award calmly in her own way. However, Veekee James reportedly felt the student's show of gratitude was inadequate.

In a dramatic turn, the designer stood up, withdrew the scholarship from the initial winner, and immediately handed it over to another graduand who was visibly crying and expressing how deeply she had wished to win the grant.

Veekee James's action has since ignited a heated debate on social media, with many netizens criticizing the move and arguing that scholarships should be awarded strictly on merit rather than an emotional display of gratitude.

Watch the video below…