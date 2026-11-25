Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James sparked controversy at a fashion academy graduation ceremony in Lagos State yesterday, November 24, 2026, after she abruptly revoked a N4 million scholarship awarded to one of the graduating students.
The event had featured the presentation of certificates to fresh graduates who successfully completed their curriculum, with one of the major highlights being the announcement of a N4 million scholarship prize for a selected graduand.
According to accounts and clips from the ceremony, when the initial recipient was called forward, she accepted the award calmly in her own way. However, Veekee James reportedly felt the student's show of gratitude was inadequate.
In a dramatic turn, the designer stood up, withdrew the scholarship from the initial winner, and immediately handed it over to another graduand who was visibly crying and expressing how deeply she had wished to win the grant.
Veekee James's action has since ignited a heated debate on social media, with many netizens criticizing the move and arguing that scholarships should be awarded strictly on merit rather than an emotional display of gratitude.
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That is what is wrong with Nigerians. you can win them over with emotions
Rada ! Rada !! Well it's her mo ey and her award apparently her intentions are for self praise and glorification thru whatever actions from the recipient. But she is not God !
Na woman, no surprise at all
It is your money do whatever you want
Fake all fake
You wanted her to worship you , are you God ?
Allow God be God
Odilli cried and knelt down for Harry after he was giving the ticket , he killed M.Harry
We rise by lifting others
Fake emotions and crocodile tears
Don't be fooled by crocodile tears
Carry your 4m go sit down one side, you aren't God
Madam you are not God
Wickedness
God will give her something bigger
Na skit jor
This is what happens when you have over bloated ego celebrated by nonsense people, how do you change an award won by someone and given to someone else of your choice based on a show of emotions, I have always believed that Veekee James is overrated and money has taken over her attitude. She wants to be worshipped and when she doesn’t seem to be getting it, she losses it emotionally. It is now an award based on who displays a better dramatic attitude rather than established rules for the award, it is well oooooo, shameless display of ego.
But that’s what Temi of big brother did and won . Nigerians like people begging and worshiping celebrities,It makes them simply generous lol
Nigerians worship money!!!!!!! Gosh!
Their money their rulee
It's her money,it's her rules. Her husband is proof.
Absolutely wrong! We express emotions differently. Very unfair judgement.
Merit should be separated from Emotion
Very unprofessional