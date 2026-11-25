A championship-winning footballer was fatally shot after a match by a motorbike-riding armed gang.



Luis Alberto Ríos Chávez, 26, passed away at the scene where he was shot after playing a friendly game with friends. One of the friends was shot in the bum by a stray bullet and rushed to hospital.





The attack happened at the La Estrella football pitches in Irapuato in Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Sunday afternoon, November 22.

Former professional footballer Ríos, known as El More, was socialising with around 10 friends after the game when the gang arrived.



One gunman is said to have shouted “El More!”, causing the footballer to turn around just before the attackers opened fire then fled by motorcycle.



The 26-year-old had previously played for Atlético San Francisco del Rincón, known as Los Brujos, in Mexico’s Third Division, winning a championship with the club in 2019. He later continued playing amateur football for Arandas FC and worked as a coach at the Loros Football Academy.



An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



No arrests have been reported and the motive is still unknown.



Friends, family, and fans have taken to social media to mourn him.

