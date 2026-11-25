Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied intercepting the telephone conversations of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, or asking anyone to do so.

Testifying at the Federal High Court in Abuja in his ongoing phone-tapping case today November 25, El-Rufai said he had never owned any equipment used for intercepting telephone calls and lacked the technical knowledge to carry out such an operation.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to Ribadu’s communication networks or devices.

He described his comments during a February interview with Arise Television as “political rhetoric”, insisting they were not an admission that he had tapped the NSA’s telephone.

“I used ‘we’ to refer to opposition politicians. When I said ‘tapped’, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling. It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish,” he told the court.

The case followed an interview El-Rufai granted Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on February 13, 2026, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon his return from Cairo, Egypt.

Although the operatives seized his international passport, they did not arrest him.

During the interview, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest, claiming he knew about the directive because they had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him.

The matter has been adjourned till February 2027.