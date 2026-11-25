Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied intercepting the telephone conversations of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, or asking anyone to do so.
Testifying at the Federal High Court in Abuja in his ongoing phone-tapping case today November 25, El-Rufai said he had never owned any equipment used for intercepting telephone calls and lacked the technical knowledge to carry out such an operation.
Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to Ribadu’s communication networks or devices.
He described his comments during a February interview with Arise Television as “political rhetoric”, insisting they were not an admission that he had tapped the NSA’s telephone.
“I used ‘we’ to refer to opposition politicians. When I said ‘tapped’, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling. It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish,” he told the court.
The case followed an interview El-Rufai granted Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on February 13, 2026, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon his return from Cairo, Egypt.
Although the operatives seized his international passport, they did not arrest him.
During the interview, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest, claiming he knew about the directive because they had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him.
The matter has been adjourned till February 2027.
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'"My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish.”' (El-Rufai). ** "He who passes by and meddles in a quarrel not his own is like one who takes a dog by the ears. Like a madman who throws firebrands, arrows, and death, is the man who deceives his neighbour, and says, “I was only joking!” Where there is no wood, the fire goes out; and where there is no talebearer, strife ceases. As charcoal is to burning coals, and wood to fire, so is a contentious man to kindle strife." (Proverbs 26:17-21). El-Rufai, how market?
lol, there is freedom of speech but freedom after speech is not guaranteed. “After God na government” the only reasonable thing Potable has ever said.
You need to beg and know you are nothing. We need to hear you say, Tinubu please I am sorry, Ribadu I am sorry and join APC with all your heart and your sins will be forgiven.
When you talk too much and think nothing can happen, you see yourself now. Those who believes every word from your mouth is true now need to think twice.
Omor you see this life erm, one have to be very careful o!! You might be up today you never can tell what will happen tomorrow oh. See this man we been dey form untouchable for buari regime, na him don humble like dis so?? Even d buari seff done die leave you.. nor worry na after election dem go judge ur mater well you this wicked short man 😂
Lmao
HOW MUCH TUWO YOUR SMALL STATURE FIT CONSUME? SHOW GOOD GESTURE FIRST BY RELEASING THE 430 BILLION NAIRA WEY YOU THIEF. WE GO HELP YOU BEG AFTER THAT.