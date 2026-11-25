The Katsina State government has introduced a new policy requiring traditional rulers across the state to obtain official approval before receiving foreign visitors at their palaces.

Announcing this development via a statement released, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, said the directive mandates Emirs and other traditional rulers to secure clearance from the Departments of Protocol and Cabinet/Security Matters in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) before hosting foreign guests.

Zango explained that the policy is aimed at strengthening security, improving coordination and ensuring compliance with government protocols during visits by foreign nationals.

He said the measure would also enable the government to monitor international engagements involving traditional institutions, ensuring that such visits are properly documented and subjected to necessary security checks.

According to Zango, the initiative is part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen its security architecture, particularly at the grassroots, where traditional rulers play important roles in maintaining peace and preventing conflicts.

This development comes days after a Polish tourist, Mirka, accused the Emir of Daura of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace on November 4.

The state government on Tuesday suspended the Emir and says it is investigating the matter.