Veteran journalist, broadcaster, and former presidential spokesman Reuben Abati has criticized the Nigeria Police Force over its decision to declare the Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, wanted, warning that rushing to publicize unverified accusations inflicts severe reputational damage on citizens.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, during The Morning Show on Arise Television, Abati questioned whether law enforcement authorities conducted thorough preliminary inquiries before placing Obaigbena, Nestoil Managing Director Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, and seven others on a wanted list.



The police had announced the notice on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into a parcel containing two rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition allegedly delivered to the Ikoyi, Lagos residence of First Bank of Nigeria Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu, claiming the individuals failed to honor invitations for questioning.

Abati emphasized that in Nigeria’s media environment, public accusations quickly tar individuals' integrity regardless of eventual outcomes, forcing accused persons onto the defensive.



"This is about people's reputation. This is a country where people just want to hear that you have been accused of something. Anything that has to do with reputation, you have to go out there and defend yourself," Abati said.

"That is why it was important that Nduka Obaigbena quickly issued a statement to say that it was a case of smear campaign. The police cannot just have a list of nine persons that they claim that they have declared wanted. Did they do any diligent investigation before declaring them wanted?"



Calling on security agencies to adhere to rigorous investigative standards rather than acting on speculation, Abati urged officers to examine basic background facts such as whether named individuals have any history of violence or personal animosity toward the complainant before resorting to public wanted notices.



"Ask basic questions. Do these people have any records of violence? Do they have any issues with the individuals involved? You can't jump all that and say, oh, there is a speculation of threat to life," he added.

Obaigbena had earlier rejected the police announcement in a statement titled "This Desperate Smear Campaign Will Not Stand," denying any involvement in threats against Alebiosu and maintaining that neither he nor any of his offices ever received a police invitation.



The media executive noted that he had remained in direct communication with top police leadership including discussions on November 19 regarding state policing without any mention of an inquiry, while attributing the controversy to ongoing commercial and post-judgment settlement discussions between First Bank, General Hydrocarbons Limited, and his media organizations.