Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has acknowledged that the standard of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration has dropped drastically, admitting that his personal finances were significantly better before the president assumed office in 2023.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Charity Zone Podcast, Seyi Law nonetheless defended the economic reforms being implemented by the Tinubu government, maintaining that Nigerians will ultimately benefit from the policies in the long run.

Drawing a comparison with China’s economic rise, the comedian argued that major national transformations often come with severe initial sacrifices.

“For China to be where they are today, if they tell you the number of Chinese that died, you won’t believe,” he said.

When asked by the host, Nedu, whether that implied Nigerians must die before enjoying the country, Seyi Law clarified his stance, explaining that temporary economic discomfort is necessary for lasting stability.

“No. You must feel the pain of the policy to reap the benefit of it. Every good policy that becomes good stabilizes after 10 to 12 years,” he stated.

He further acknowledged the current economic hardship facing citizens, revealing that the situation has directly impacted his own expenses as he has had to double the financial upkeep he sends to his family currently based in the United Kingdom.