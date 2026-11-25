Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has acknowledged that the standard of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration has dropped drastically, admitting that his personal finances were significantly better before the president assumed office in 2023.
Speaking during a recent appearance on the Charity Zone Podcast, Seyi Law nonetheless defended the economic reforms being implemented by the Tinubu government, maintaining that Nigerians will ultimately benefit from the policies in the long run.
Drawing a comparison with China’s economic rise, the comedian argued that major national transformations often come with severe initial sacrifices.
“For China to be where they are today, if they tell you the number of Chinese that died, you won’t believe,” he said.
When asked by the host, Nedu, whether that implied Nigerians must die before enjoying the country, Seyi Law clarified his stance, explaining that temporary economic discomfort is necessary for lasting stability.
“No. You must feel the pain of the policy to reap the benefit of it. Every good policy that becomes good stabilizes after 10 to 12 years,” he stated.
He further acknowledged the current economic hardship facing citizens, revealing that the situation has directly impacted his own expenses as he has had to double the financial upkeep he sends to his family currently based in the United Kingdom.
“People are hungry. I will be a hypocrite, a bad person to say people are not hungry. My finances were better before this government came in. My family is in the UK, and then with 1,2 million naira, they are okay, but now I have had to double that to like 4,5 million naira every other month'' he said
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Tinubu has failed woefully
Mumu boy
Tinubu's policies failed him
Posterity can never be kind to Tinubu
Ozuor!!!!
Anyone still doing well after Tinubu is either in government or in APC officials.
Or APC physical thug; or verbal thug; or keyboard thug.
a fool can say anything as long as he is seeing some crumbs of food that is falling from the table of apc .seyi has never be a wise person
U never see anything yet.....
If I criticize the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc), their supporters will defend them here. All I can say to apc supporters is: may Tinubu happen to you and your loved ones. Amen
If you take anything said by this Amala Dudu of a thing seriously, then you're sleeping on a moving bicycle 🚲! Person wey get leaking brains!!
Ezi
Damn bloody fool, and baskard, you were a church rat before Tinubu came, so you have no point to prove financially. As an errand boy, you've made more money through sycophancy than any other endeavours.
protect your pot of soup very well ok
If there is one thing tinubu has accomplished and continues to accomplish it is the wholesale transformation of the men and women we once looked up to. I speak of people we believed to be of sound moral character; people of whom one could confidently say, "When they see white, they would call it white," regardless of whose ox was gored. tinubu has turned them into miscreants and nonentities "alatenuje" people, men and women of blatantly double standards. And these were people who, before tinubu came into the picture, one could genuinely call upright: professors, lawyers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, even some very popular Men of God. These were the same people who did not allow Jonathan to drink water and drop the cup. One can only thank tinubu. Indeed, people who would otherwise have gone to their graves adorned with compelling eulogies have been thoroughly unmasked. I repeat: tinubu can only be thanked. N:B And listen Linder...If you like, don't post my comment. I have noticed that either my comments are not posted or heavily redacted. If you don't want people to drop their thoughts, then lock your comment section, "chikina!" WHY ARE YOU SCARED FOR ME. SDM said if you speak the truth you die if you don't you still die. are we alive in Nigeria? Ire o.
Seyi with your bluted face looking like that of a pregnant pig, you are just very stupid to admit that thiefnibu has failed Nigeria
This mumu man, people that died to make China great are mostly corrupt politicians that were executed by the state, make we replicate am for here if Naija no go become great too.
Mumu man ! Ogun kill u there !
Thank God that the truth has finally reveal
Please stop giving this guy platform,any time he opens his mouth he talks anyhow