Former Manchester City manager,!Pep Guardiola has urged the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and Cristiano Ronaldo to set aside recent friction and arrange a fitting, dignified farewell for the national team's all-time record scorer following his abrupt international retirement.

Ronaldo, 41, called time on his 23-year international career on November 5, 2026, finishing with 234 caps and a men's world-record 146 goals, after a public rift with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus in late September saw the forward leave the national training camp ahead of a UEFA Nations League fixture and incur a fine and 30-day suspension from the federation.

Although the FPF organized tributes during the November international window, including players wearing his iconic No. 7 shirt, Ronaldo declined to participate in a formal on-pitch farewell.

Speaking in an interview with former Brazilian striker Romário on Romário TV, Guardiola emphasized that both the federation and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner must compromise so that a career defined by Euro 2016 and Nations League triumphs is not overshadowed by a late-stage dispute.

"The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this," Guardiola said.

"He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players. They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms," he added.

Guardiola stressed that legendary figures deserve to exit international football "through the front door," urging Ronaldo to reciprocate any gesture from the federation so supporters can celebrate his legacy in person.