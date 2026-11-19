Marie Bliss, wife of gospel artiste Moses Bliss, is celebrating her husband on the occasion of the world International Men's day.

Marie shared a lovely video of herself and Moses on social media this evening. Accompanying the video was a warm message to him. She stated that she is inspired by him and went on to describe him as the best support system anyone could ask for. Marie thanked Moses for his prayers, teachings, and the laughter he brings to their home.

Marie went on to appeal to women to take time to celebrate any man who has made an impact in their life.

Her post comes 24 hours after Moses shared a loving post of them together, a move some netizens saw as a subtle way to dismiss rumors of crisis in their marriage.

Moses and Bliss got married in February 2024 and have a son together.