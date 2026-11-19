Jimmy Odukoya, the embattled senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has addressed the recently leaked video that shows his late father, Taiwo Odukoya, naming Kunle Areogun as his successor.





In the video which leaked earlier this week, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya stated that if he passes on or becomes incapacitated, Kunle Areogun should take over as the senior pastor while his son Jimmy Odukoya assists him as the youth pastor.





Addressing the video on Wednesday, November 18, Jimmy, who is at loggerheads with members of the church’s Board of Trustees after they announced his removal as senior pastor this week, explained that his father ultimately asked him to delete the leaked video before he passed on.





Jimmy said the recording was made around 2021, before his father travelled to the US for surgery.





He said his father, uncertain about the outcome of the medical procedure, decided to document his thoughts on the future leadership of the church.





He said he recorded the video, while his late father’s elder brother, John Odukoya, was also aware of the exercise.





He, however, admitted that he retained the recording despite his father’s subsequent instruction to delete it after the surgery was successful.



“Following my father’s successful surgery, he instructed me to delete the recording because the circumstances that prompted its creation had changed, but I chose to retain the video against my father’s instruction and this I admit as a grave mistake,” Jimmy said.





He further disclosed that only a few people, including his sisters, knew about the existence of the recording.





Jimmy insisted that he remains the senior pastor of the church.





See the video below.

