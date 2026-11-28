World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is mourning the death of professional wrestler Bronson Reed, who reportedly died aged 38 after sustaining a serious injury during his confrontation with Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi.

The company said the wrestler, whose real name is Jermaine Haley, died on Friday, November 27, due to medical complications but did not give further details.

Paying tribute, WWE added: "Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague."

They also offered condolences to the Australian's family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

Reed’s reported death comes weeks after he sustained serious injuries during WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

According to reports, the wrestler suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney after being thrown off the stage onto tables during a brawl with Oba Femi. He reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia to receive further medical treatment.

The Australian wrestler began his professional wrestling career in 2007 on the country's independent circuit under the ring name Jonah Rock. He later had two spells with WWE, from 2019 to 2021 and again from 2022 to 2026.