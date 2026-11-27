The British Boxing Board of Control has given Tyson Fury the green light to face Anthony Joshua after concerns were raised about Fury's mental health.

His wife, Paris Fury, had stated that her husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia on a new Netflix documentary, but has since retracted that claim, saying he was never diagnosed by any doctor.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated that it was investigating the comments and could deny Fury a licence to face Joshua in their huge heavyweight showdown at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday, December 11, if he was deemed unfit to fight.

But BBBofC General Secretary Robert Smith has told Sky Sports that Fury has passed pre-fight tests.

Smith said: "Fury cleared last night. All up-to-date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning."

Paris Fury made the comments about schizophrenia in an initial version of the documentary that explores Tyson Fury's experiences of depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, which became particularly acute after his unified heavyweight championship victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

But Netflix said it has worked to "update" the footage in light of her clarification.

She has now said: "I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word 'schizophrenic'. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

"Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love. I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family."

After his victory over Klitschko, Fury revealed he had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had gained weight.

He was admitted to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack, and revealed that while in hospital he had heard voices in his head.

"Words can't explain the darkness I was in," Fury said during the Netflix documentary.

"It was like a living version of the pits of hell.

"I thought I would end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.