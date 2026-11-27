Five persons have lost their lives and six others injured after assailants attacked Gurjiya village in Aujara District, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The attack, which occurred around 1 am on Wednesday, November 5, 2026, threw the community into panic, forcing residents to flee their homes.

This came weeks after a similar attack in Jahun LGA left residents worried over rising insecurity in the area.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, November 26, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, Badaruddeen Tijjani, said the corps had commenced an investigation.

He identified the deceased as Abdulmumini Abdullahi, 70; Malam Ashiru, 70; Miko Maigwanjo Duja, 60; Aki Faruq Atman, 45; and Isyaku Imamu, 50.

He said six others sustained injuries, including machete cuts and arrow wounds.

Among the injured were Bala Idris, 40, of Taraya village, and Alhaji Ado Usaini, 60, who was reportedly found unconscious after the attack.

Tijjani said preliminary investigations suggested that the attack might have been in retaliation for an incident about two months ago, when suspected thieves invaded the community, and one of them was murdered.

He added that reports indicated that more than 100 camel riders and other unidentified persons were mobilised in connection with the attack, but said the information was still being verified.

The NSCDC condemned the attack and said it was working with other security agencies and community stakeholders to establish the circumstances surrounding it and prevent further violence.

The spokesman quoted the State Commandant, CC Kabiru Ingawa, as describing the murder of innocent people as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Ingawa appealed to residents to remain calm, exercise restraint and avoid taking the law into their hands.

He also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to promote peaceful coexistence and report suspicious movements to security agencies.