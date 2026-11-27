Championship club Swansea City have launched an internal investigation after an inappropriate image of one of its players was shared online ahead of a match with bitter rivals Cardiff.

The image, which emerged on X on Wednesday night, appeared to show a Swansea City player naked, standing beside a bed.

The photo has since disappeared online after violating the social media site’s rules.

A Swansea City spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail Sport that the club is investigating the photo internally.

The photo, which was first shared by a Cardiff City fan, emerged just days before this Sunday’s South Wales derby between Swansea and Cardiff, with tensions between both fanbases high now that they are back in the same division.