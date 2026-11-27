Former Manchester City and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has tipped Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé as the two players best placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the summit of world football.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Brazilian football legend and former Barcelona teammate Romário on his YouTube channel, RomarioTV, Guardiola weighed in on who could fill the void left by Messi and Ronaldo, both of whom are now in the twilight of their playing careers and have retired from international duty to focus exclusively on club football.

Asked which modern stars possess the calibre to join the pantheon of all-time greats, the Catalan tactician singled out Spain’s teenage winger alongside France’s captain, highlighting Yamal’s rare natural flair and relentless ambition alongside Mbappé’s established longevity at the elite level.

"I think Lamine has something different. Yes, this kid is different. And he has that desire to be the best, which is also very important. It's difficult, but I think Lamine is one of them… and, of course, Mbappé, who has also been at that level for many years now," Guardiola said, as quoted by Sport.

Guardiola cautioned, however, that matching the unprecedented 15- to 20-year consistency demonstrated by Messi and Ronaldo, delivering decisive performances every three days without a dip in standards, remains the ultimate test for the next generation.



Both of Guardiola’s picks have underscored his assessment with prolific form in the 2026/27 campaign, with Yamal registering 13 goals and 13 assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, while Mbappé has tallied 19 goals and five assists in 18 outings for Real Madrid across the same competitions.