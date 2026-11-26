

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has explained why the G5 governors opted against backing Peter Obi and instead threw their weight behind Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Makinde said the bloc sought a presidential candidate willing to commit to a post-election administration anchored on broad inclusion, national cohesion, and competence. According to the governor, the group first held talks with Obi and laid out their framework for a unity government, but left unconvinced that he would deliver on their terms.

Makinde noted that the governors subsequently engaged Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who, in their assessment, agreed to their conditions for an inclusive governance structure.



"In 2023, we approached Peter Obi, and also approached Asiwaju, and asked for a government of national unity but after discussing with Peter Obi, we didn't feel this would happen under him."



"We then discussed with the current president, and he accepted all our recommendations of a government of national unity and competence," Makinde said.

The G5 bloc comprised five then-serving state governors—Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) who broke ranks with their party's presidential standard-bearer ahead of the 2023 polls.