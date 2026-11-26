Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has explained why the G5 governors opted against backing Peter Obi and instead threw their weight behind Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.
In an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Makinde said the bloc sought a presidential candidate willing to commit to a post-election administration anchored on broad inclusion, national cohesion, and competence. According to the governor, the group first held talks with Obi and laid out their framework for a unity government, but left unconvinced that he would deliver on their terms.
Makinde noted that the governors subsequently engaged Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who, in their assessment, agreed to their conditions for an inclusive governance structure.
"In 2023, we approached Peter Obi, and also approached Asiwaju, and asked for a government of national unity but after discussing with Peter Obi, we didn't feel this would happen under him."
"We then discussed with the current president, and he accepted all our recommendations of a government of national unity and competence," Makinde said.
The G5 bloc comprised five then-serving state governors—Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) who broke ranks with their party's presidential standard-bearer ahead of the 2023 polls.
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Mumu governors, you made a deal with the devil. He would obviously agree to your proposal and then make a u-turn when in power because he now holds the power. You trusted a man without integrity over a man with proven record of accountability.
Who give craze man suit
Seyi makinde is acting like someone working for tinubu
Mark my words, Tinubu will rig the election again, and violence will break out, and then soldiers will take over. Remember I told you.
I have been thinking about that too. Tinubu is not capable of handing over power peacefully. He will likely hand over to the military, instead. He is an immoral man, and he has violent tendencies despite his quiet demeanour.
TINUBU WILL WIN BY LANDSLIDE THROUGH PEOPLE'S VOTES. YOU WILL COMPLAIN THROUGH LIES THAT THE VICTORY WAS STOLEN AS THAT NA LOSER OPTION. JAGABAN WILL CONTINUE WITH THE GOOD WORK INTO 2031.
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA. JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031!!!
What is the outcome of Pbat's agreement with you people now and if you Makinde is satisfied with the outcome, why did you now dump Pbat and Wike? It's obvious that your demands then were not in the best interest of Nigeria, but for your selfish reasons.
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
Wait! Wike missed a button hole and the photographer still took the picture like that!!!.... everything about this country is just imbecilic. God abeg!
Leave national cohesion, they wanted a piece of the cake and obi did not promise them anything
Oya now, see who quickly agreed with you and what has become of the so called G5 and their interest! Today, Makinde and Wike arch enemies. Shio!
Hahaha, G5 turned to G0 after being scammed by APC. 🤣🤣😂😂😂😂
So how market. Is Tinubu running any inclusive government. Are you not his greatest enemy today
So now, how market?!!
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
You asked for a government of continously corrupt governance!!! We are not fools!
I hope all the terms you people agreed on are working fine for the country. Greedy set of people, you would have outline the terms for the public to know.
Wetin dis on dey even yarn sef … Shebi you don see the inclusive Govt now no be only G5 na JSS 2 idiots everywhere
Okay... Is he doing what you ppl agreed on? And why is it that Wike is arrogant and ignorant...
Una follow Tinubu because him get money. Obi no get money. Simple.
You are pained that you cannot measured to the influence of PO, you simply have being '' acting'' as if you are running for Presidency to have a ground to negotiate your personal business. Maybe you hav just being promised.Wike used all of you in the supposed G-nothing. What did it amount to or what was given to the rest except the Lord of Manor given to Wike..... Nothing last forever. History would also tell. Nigeria would be ok