President Tinubu has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie, describing his death as the loss of one of Nigeria’s greatest thespians and a towering figure whose contributions to the country’s film industry and cultural heritage will remain unforgettable.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, President Tinubu said he received the news of Edochie’s passing with deep sorrow, praising the legendary actor for his exceptional talent, commanding screen presence and decades of service to the entertainment industry.

The President described Edochie, popularly known as “Ebube Dike,” as one of the pioneers of Nigeria’s vibrant film industry and an actor whose performances brought joy, laughter and inspiration to countless homes across Nigeria and beyond.

President Tinubu recalled Edochie’s unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s literary masterpiece, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s, noting that the performance helped establish him as one of Africa’s most recognisable actors.

He also highlighted the veteran actor’s memorable roles in productions including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, saying his performances contributed significantly to the growth, evolution and international visibility of Nollywood.

According to the President, Edochie’s portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values and the complexities of human relationships helped showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences around the world.

The President said the late actor was more than a screen personality, describing him as an administrator, broadcaster and journalist who distinguished himself across different professional fields.

He noted that Edochie’s place among the individuals who shaped Nigeria’s film industry, cultural identity and popular culture remained undisputed.

Reflecting on the actor’s life and legacy, the President said Edochie had lived a fulfilled life, made his mark in the arts and left behind a body of work that would continue to inspire generations.

“Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully. In his works, he lives forever,” President Tinubu said.

He added that the late actor’s legacy would continue to be celebrated in academic institutions, the arts industry, marketplaces, barbershops and wherever Nigerians gather to share stories and memories.

On behalf of his family and the Federal Government, Tinubu extended condolences to the Edochie family, friends, associates and the entire Nigerian film industry, praying that God grants the legendary actor eternal rest.

The President concluded his tribute with a heartfelt prayer for the late Nollywood icon, saying, “May God Almighty grant