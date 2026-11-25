Simon Guobadia has made a shady post just hours after his ex-wife Porsha Williams announced her engagement to her girlfriend.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, that she is engaged to her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, after a year of publicly dating.
“As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly Proverb 26:11 (NIV),” he wrote.
Although Simon did not explicitly mention Porsha or Sway, the timing of the post and the scriptural shade were believed to have been directed at his former wife, and fans have taken to social media to point this out.
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Mugu number 1. Guys dey hustle oyibo but na akata hustle the mugu. E pain am.
you sef get problem join. who dey hustle oyibo? are oyibos better than you?
This Simon no behave like a Nigerian man.