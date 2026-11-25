Simon Guobadia has made a shady post just hours after his ex-wife Porsha Williams announced her engagement to her girlfriend.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, that she is engaged to her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, after a year of publicly dating.





While Porsha’s fellow stars celebrated the engagement, her ex-husband Simon Guobadia, who was deported from the United States of America after their marriage ended, took to his Instagram Story to make a post.

“As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly Proverb 26:11 (NIV),” he wrote.



Although Simon did not explicitly mention Porsha or Sway, the timing of the post and the scriptural shade were believed to have been directed at his former wife, and fans have taken to social media to point this out.

