Puerto Rican beauty queen Jennifer Barreto has made history after becoming the first mother to win the Miss Universe crown.

The 27-year-old was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, at the grand finale of the competition's 75th edition, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Barreto defeated contestants from 115 other countries to secure the coveted title, becoming Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe winner and ending the island's 20-year wait for another crown.

Her victory is particularly historic because she is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope, making her the first mother to win the international beauty pageant. She is also the first married woman to claim the title.

During the final question-and-answer round, Barreto was asked what human value should be preserved as artificial intelligence continues to shape everyday life.

In her response, she emphasised the importance of using artificial intelligence responsibly and maintaining human values through consistent actions.

“As artificial intelligence grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose?”

“Artificial intelligence came here to stay,” Barreto replied in Spanish. “And I think the most important thing is to use it carefully. If artificial intelligence could impact our values, it was never our values. Values are what make us us, and help us stay true to ourselves.”

The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas came second. The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington completed the top five.

Barreto's historic victory follows a 2023 rule change by Miss Universe organisers that removed restrictions preventing married women and mothers from competing.

Before the change, contestants were required to be unmarried and without children.