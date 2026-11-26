The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Jarrett Tenebe, has reiterated his hate for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.
Tenebe made the declaration during an interview on TVC, where he insisted that he neither likes nor supports Obi, arguing that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees his right to express his personal feelings.
Defending his position, the Edo APC chairman said he was entitled to openly communicate his feelings towards anyone under the constitutional provision on freedom of expression.
“There’s freedom of expression, I know I can express myself, so I don’t hide my feelings. I don’t like Peter Obi. I still maintain it. I don’t like him, and if I don’t like somebody, I hate the person,” he said.
When asked whether the word ‘hate’ was too strong to be used on national television, Tenebe dismissed the concern, describing himself as an extremist who does not believe in taking a middle position.
"No. That is, if the difference between hate and love is what you are saying. That’s being at the middle, I don’t stay at the middle. I’m an extremist. I stay at the extreme,” he said.
He further maintained that his position was a personal choice protected by the Constitution, insisting that there was no constitutional provision preventing anyone from disliking or hating another person.
“I don’t like Peter Obi. I hate him. I have the right to like or hate. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear on freedom of expression. I can express how I feel about somebody. The Constitution does not say don’t hate somebody or you don’t have to hate somebody, so I can decide to hate or like somebody,” he added.
Tenebe had made similar remarks in July 2025 while defending Governor Monday Okpebholo’s position that Obi should notify the Edo State Government before visiting the state.
At the time, the APC chairman claimed that Obi was widely disliked in Edo, including by himself.
During a subsequent interview on TVC, he also ruled out withdrawing his earlier comments.“The opposite of hate is love. If I don’t love you, I hate you,” he had said.
Tenebe’s latest comments have again brought his public criticism of the former Anambra governor into focus.
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We hate you too
1. PETER OBI IS THE CRIMINAL THAT STOLE ANAMBRA PEOPLE'S MONEY TO BUILD SHOPPING MALL IN ABUJA - NNAMDI KANU. 2. PETER OBI SLEEPS WITH MEN, HE HAS AN ABUJA BOYFRIEND AND THAT WAS WHY HIS WIFE DIVORCED HIM - MAZI NNAMDI KANU. 3. PETER OBI IS A DRUG BARON, ANOTHER PABLO ESCOBAR THAT WANTS TO BE PRESIDENT - ASARI DOKUBO. 4. SAINT' PETER OBI: UNFURLING A DRUG PEDDLER AND HIS ILLICIT DEALINGS - NAIRALAND. 5. N250 MILLION: PETER OBI'S IN-LAWS FLEES TO THE UNITED KINGDOM. 6. UK AUTHORITIES DISSOLVE PETER OBI'S COMPANY, NEXT INTERNATIONAL. 7. PANDORA PAPERS: INSIDE PETER OBI'S SECRET BUSINESSES AND HOW HE BROKE THE LAW.
This are the animals running edo state. Chai, no wonder edo state looks like a rejected food. Edo state is as backward as the word noon. I doubt if this man has not killed people before including his family members.
BEWARE OF IPOB CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND OTHER POLITICAL OFFICES IN NIGERIA. DEFEND ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA AGAINST IPOB OFFICE SEEKERS AND THEIR IPOB AGENDA.
Ask him did he like or love himself?
EEya dey won commot food from in mouth. cry cry baby
Illiterates full this Edo State. What will your hatred for Peter Obi do to him "okpo".
Does the hulking 2023 Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate number among the illiterates you allege fill Edo State?
congratulations sir
we the Edo people hate you too
Drug addict
I hate you right back on behalf of president Peter
Weather you like PO or hate him it doesn't change the fact that you look like a bloated pig, look at yourself at the mirror before you open that pit on your face you call a mouth to say you hate someone, I pray that your hate for him will finally make you mad.. bleaching fool.
Why is that only APC members are allowed to make derogatory talks and threatening remarks and nothing will happen
And this is someone's husband and father. "I am an extremist" indeed.
Keep hating him oga Sir
who cares? how far wit the people you love, how's their life? Ogboni man
Your hatred means nothing, if hatred kills you will not be alive by tomorrow because of numbers that will release venom on you. Better free yourself before you go down with it.
Just because he's a supper rival