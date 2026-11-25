Nigerian music star Mr P celebrated the release of his new album, OG Forever, with an exclusive listening experience held on Wednesday, November 18, at Proxy Lagos. The evening brought together entertainment personalities, music industry figures, media representatives and guests for a first listen to the 15-track project ahead of its official release on November 20.

Hosted by Mr P, the event offered more than a preview of the album, creating an opportunity for guests to experience the music while hearing the artiste speak about his creative process, artistic ambitions, personal convictions and the stories behind some of the songs. The event was hosted by Do2dtun, while Tacha handled the red carpet, welcoming guests and capturing moments ahead of the listening experience.

Reflecting on the album and the confidence behind its creation, Mr P revisited a declaration he made on January 12, when he publicly stated that he intended to make one of the best albums in the history of Afrobeats. The bold statement generated conversations and criticism on social media, with some users dragging him on Twitter over his ambitious claim. At the listening experience, however, Mr P stood firmly behind his words, reiterating his belief in the music and his determination to deliver a project he could be proud of.

The conversation also offered insight into the creative and emotional demands of making the album. During a discussion about the songs that challenged him most artistically and emotionally, Mr P identified Wish You Well, reflecting on the experience of creating music that pushes him beyond the familiar and demands something deeper from him as an artiste. The conversation gave guests a glimpse into the thought and personal investment behind the project, beyond the music itself.

Mr P also acknowledged the love and support he has continued to receive from his Ghanaian fans, sharing how their enthusiasm inspired him to bring a Ghanaian collaboration to the album. The 15-track OG Forever features No Case, with Juma Jux and Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy. Speaking appreciatively about Stonebwoy, Mr P expressed admiration for his energy, vibe and characteristic “gragra,” noting that he has picked up lessons from him. He also thanked his Ghanaian fans for their support, describing the collaboration as a way of giving back to an audience whose encouragement has continued to mean a great deal to him.

The listening experience also touched on technology and its evolving place in music production. Mr P spoke about the use of artificial intelligence in music, sharing his perspective on technology as a creative tool and the role of human direction in its application. He referenced Back to Back, which he discussed in connection with AI-assisted mixing, highlighting the ongoing conversation around innovation, creativity and how artistes continue to adapt to changing technology.

The conversation also touched on Mr P’s approach to storytelling through music, dance and visual performance, highlighting how he incorporates movement into his productions to bring his music and stories to life. Known for using dance as an integral part of his artistic expression, Mr P spoke about the creative vision behind I Can't Look Away and the role of choreography, performance and costume in shaping its visual experience. He further revealed that he costumed 85 dancers for the music video, underscoring the scale of the production and the attention to detail that goes into translating his creative ideas into a visual experience for audiences.

The evening was punctuated by lively guest interactions and memorable moments, with the celebration extending into the after-party. During the after-party, actress Toyin Abraham joined Mr P on drums during I Can't Look Away, creating one of the memorable moments of the night.

The event welcomed notable guests including Toyin Abraham, Beverly Osu, Spyro, Ric Hassani, Damilola Adegbite, Alex Asogwa (Alex Unusual), Cute Abiola, Purple Speedy, Dezny, Jowi Zaza and 2Baba, among others.

Guests were also presented with branded items including caps from ZIPP Republic, Mr P’s clothing brand.

Soundcity served as media partner for the event, bringing coverage of the listening experience to audiences beyond the venue.

Now officially released on November 20, OG Forever marks another chapter in Mr P’s evolution as a solo artiste. The 15-track project brings together his musical experience, creative ambition, confidence and determination to keep pushing forward, reaffirming his commitment to creating music and expressing himself on his own terms.