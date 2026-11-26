A Nigerian man has cried out for justice after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people for wearing a cap bearing the inscription of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recounting his ordeal, the man stated that he was walking around Terminal 1 to buy items for his children to take to school the following day when some individuals allegedly accosted him and began assaulting him simply for wearing the APC-branded cap.
According to him, the assailants beat him mercilessly, and it took the intervention of a bystander who stepped in to plead on his behalf before the group finally stopped the attack.
Watch the video below…
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