A Nigerian man has cried out for justice after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people for wearing a cap bearing the inscription of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recounting his ordeal, the man stated that he was walking around Terminal 1 to buy items for his children to take to school the following day when some individuals allegedly accosted him and began assaulting him simply for wearing the APC-branded cap.

According to him, the assailants beat him mercilessly, and it took the intervention of a bystander who stepped in to plead on his behalf before the group finally stopped the attack.

Watch the video below…