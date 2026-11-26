The Islamic State West Africa Province has developed an increasingly sophisticated technology programme involving armed drones, satellite communications and international financing networks, according to a report published on Thursday, November 26.



The study, written by Taiwo Adebayo of the Institute for Security Studies, said the group had adapted commercial and civilian technologies for intelligence gathering, propaganda and combat operations in Nigeria.



Its findings draw on interviews with 17 informants conducted between April and September 2026. Those interviewed included former ISWAP fighters, security and intelligence personnel, civilians and researchers. Nigeria has faced an insurgency since 2009, with militant groups repeatedly adapting their methods and equipment.



The ISS study echoes a separate report published in July, which said armed extremist groups in Nigeria had institutionalised the use of artificial intelligence for activities ranging from battlefield planning to producing explosives.



According to the latest report, ISWAP has progressed from using drones for surveillance to deploying commercially available models fitted with improvised explosives in repeated attacks on military positions in north-eastern Nigeria.



The report said links with Islamic State’s central leadership had provided ISWAP with technical training, funding and media infrastructure, giving it an advantage over rival Boko Haram. ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 following leadership disagreements and ideological differences.



The study identified supply networks involving Lagos, Kano and Dubai, alongside currency exchange operators allegedly facilitating payments and equipment purchases. “The network often intersects with legal economies, making isolation and targeting difficult for government,” the report said.



It also described a payment arrangement known as “ghanimah”, through which fighters receive money for weapons captured during raids and handed over to the group’s leadership. “This points to a key motivational variable, other than ideology, for the frequent attacks on military positions,” the report stated.



The researchers urged Nigerian and regional authorities to improve protection at military bases, strengthen counter-drone capabilities and disrupt financing and supply networks. They also recommended making greater use of intelligence provided by former insurgents.