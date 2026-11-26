Operatives of the Ogun State Command, have unravelled the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and trafficking of a boy who was 11 months old when he was allegedly taken from his mother at Ifo Market, Ogun State, on August 26.

The child, now one year old, has been successfully rescued and reunited with his mother, while three female suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Confirming the rescue to newsmen, the command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaeyi, said that following a report lodged at Ifo Divisional Police Headquarters, detectives commenced preliminary investigations. Working collaboratively, both teams pursued intelligence leads that culminated in the arrest of Opeyemi Imoleayo Oni, aged 37, on 20 October 2026.

‘’During investigation, she allegedly confessed to taking the child under the pretext of offering financial assistance to his mother through the establishment of a wig business. She further disclosed that she had allegedly sold the child to one Obi Ifunanya, aged 54, for N1.5 million. Further investigation led to Ifunanya's arrest on 11 November 2026. She allegedly disclosed that she had subsequently resold the child to one Loveth Moses, who is currently at large, for ₦1.8 million. Sustained investigative efforts by the joint team led to the arrest of another suspect, Lian Musa, aged 30, at Abule Egba, Lagos State, on 20 November 2026.''

Babaseyi said in a further breakthrough, Musa led the joint team of detectives to the Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the child was recovered from a couple who had allegedly been deceived into believing that the child was being offered for adoption through an orphanage in Lagos State. The circumstances surrounding the child's transfer to the couple are being investigated.

He mentioned that the child has since been safely reunited with his mother.

The police imagemaker added that the joint investigative team has intensified efforts to apprehend Loveth Moses and other persons suspected to be connected with the incident.