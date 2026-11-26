A businesswoman selling in Oshodi, Lagos State, has appealed to President Tinubu to help ‘’repair the country'' economically.

She made the appeal while reacting to low patronage she has witnessed in her store in recent times.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady said

‘’Our leaders, what have you turned this country into. Look at the market since we came this morning. Look at how dry it is. Who did we offend? All you Babalawo, Alfas, Pastors and traditionalists, help us talk to our leader; let them look for a solution to this problem. Please. We are not making sales. We have family responsibilities. Don't wait until married women turn to prostitution before looking for a solution. Have mercy on us, please. Our leaders, we are pleading with you. Please! Asiwaju, help us repair the country. Please, we are begging. How is it at your side? This is how it is in Oshodi.''

Watch the video below