Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a prominent Kwara businessman, Alhaji Abdulwaliyu Abdulganiyu Bonlu, popularly known as Alhaji Waliyu Bonlu,

Bonlu was reportedly kidnapped from his residence in Boriya, Baruten Local Government Area on Wednesday night, November 25, 2026, at about 9:00 p.m.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, Alhaji Bonlu was at his residence supervising the loading of soya beans bags into a truck when a group of six armed men stormed the compound.

“They were six in number. They came to where we were loading the soya beans into the truck and fired shots into the air. Some of us ran away. They put a gun to Alhaji Abdulwaliyu's head and took him away,” the source.

This is the second time Alhaji Bonlu is being kidnapped.

The first incident occurred in February 2023, when he was also abducted from his residence.

He was later released after his family allegedly paid a ransom.

He was reported to be the first kidnapping victim in Boriya.

As at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers have not contacted the family, according to family sources.

The Kwara State Police Command has not yet released an official statement on the incident.