Hayden Panettiere's 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, has been named as the sole heir of the late actress' estate.



The Nashville star’s estate is valued at $6,232,119, comprising $5,208,519 in personal property and $1,023,600 in real estate, according to court documents obtained by E! News.





Panettiere died without leaving a will, so Kaya, whom Panettiere shared with her former fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, is the sole heir to her mother’s estate.



Klitschko, 50, has now asked a Los Angeles court to appoint tax and financial adviser Melissa Moskal Bencivenga to oversee its administration in a petition filed on November 18, according to USA Today.



Klitschko first approached the court in September, seeking temporary guardianship of Kaya's inheritance after alleging that people outside the family had accessed Panettiere's property and that some of her belongings, including jewellery, had gone missing.



In a subsequent filing, he claimed that some of the jewellery had been taken to a pawn shop by a person previously associated with the actor, and asked the court to authorise law enforcement to help recover the items.



The former heavyweight boxing champion was previously granted temporary guardianship of the estate in October, allowing him to protect his daughter's financial interests while she remains a minor.



Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, although their relationship was on and off during its early years. They became engaged in 2013 and welcomed Kaya in December 2014.



The couple called off their engagement in August 2018, with Kaya subsequently moving to Ukraine to live with her father, who was granted full custody.



Panettiere later spoke about the circumstances surrounding the custody arrangement, revealing that it had been a deeply painful decision made while she was struggling with postpartum depression and addiction.