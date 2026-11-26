An English footballer has lost his life just months after moving to the United States to pursue his sporting career.

Krissh Mahatma, 18, was fatally struck by a bullet after a gun was fired outside the Green Ghost Tacos restaurant in Jackson at around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday morning, November 22.

The London-born player was with teammates from his Co-Lin Wolves team when they came across a drunk man outside the restaurant, according to Dark Horse Press.

A fight broke out, and a man pulled out a gun and fired into the group, hitting Mahatma, who was taken to a nearby hospital via a private vehicle, where he died, according to Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard, via WLBT.

Capitol Police have since arrested and charged Danny Luna, 22, with murder.

'While this arrest is an important step toward justice, we recognize that nothing can ease the pain of losing a loved one,' Police Chief Mark Miller said, sending 'thoughts and prayers' to Mahatma's 'family and loved ones.'

Mahatma, who played as a striker, was in his freshman year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, around 45 miles south of Jackson, where the incident took place.

He had made 14 appearances in his first three months with the Co-Lin Wolves, scoring one goal in September in a 3-2 win over National Park College.

'Copiah-Lincoln Community College is mourning the loss of freshman soccer player Krissh Mahatma. Krissh will be deeply missed by his teammates and the entire Co-Lin family,' Dewayne Middleton, the Co-Lin president, said in a statement.

Before moving to the US, he had played for Watford 'A' in the post-16 Community and Education Football Alliance league. Co-Lin announced his signing in February.

The owner of the Green Ghost Tacos eatery said: 'On behalf of the entire Green Ghost family, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and university community mourning the tragic loss of a young student. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this devastating incident.

'While this tragedy occurred near our establishment, we would like to clarify that Green Ghost was closed and was not conducting business at the time of the shooting.

'The safety and well-being of our patrons, employees, and surrounding community remain a top priority. We are committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

'Out of respect for the grieving family and the investigation, we will refrain from speculating or commenting further on the details at this time.