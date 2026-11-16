No fewer than 16 persons, including women, youths and children, have been killed when gunmen stormed Tafi Gana community, a Hamlet of Kyrie Ihwien, near Kebbi Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The attack, according to the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), occurred at about 11:30pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, leaving four other persons injured and throwing the community into confusion, fear and panic.
The asociation, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sam Jugo, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Thursday, said, the attackers wielded assault rifles and other dangerous weapons.
"They stormed the community and started shooting sporadically. By dawn of Thursday, November 26, 2026, about 16 persons lay dead, while four other survivors were rushed to unknown medical facilities with various degrees of injuries,” Jugo said.
The association gave the names of those killed as Moses Oko, 70; Maingwa Zere Rangya, 60; Danladi Ishaku, 45; Luka Danladi, 21; Elisha Luka, 18; David Danladi, 10; Ishaya Goslow, 18; Lami Danladi, 30; Isi Ishaku, 18; Zhime Ngaza, 75; ThankGod Danladi, 18; Gideon Joseph, 25; Ladi Abba, 65; Ruth Istifanus, 20; Mary Keyi, 18; and Lazarus Musa, 13.
The statement quoted the traditional ruler of the area, Nggwe Gado Dama, as confirming the incident, adding that the matter had been reported to security agencies.
“The matter had been reported to security operatives who were, as at press time, at the scene of the attack,” it added.
The association condemned the killings and appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.
“The IDA appeals to all natives not to take laws into their hands but allow the security agencies to do the needful to dispense justice to the slain,” it said.
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Make una guide yourself with Mikel Obi oh before one Id!Ot go kpai you.
When would the government come to the aid of the people of this state,aren’t they part of Nigeria and what’s the state government doing? Because it seems there’s more to this state than we know!
Gory sight, only animals duels in Nigeria... something is seriously off with that nation!
Displaced Christians Are Forced into Dangerous Mining — and Exploited There Too With no farmland, some displaced Christians turn to artisanal mining, where Fulani-affiliated groups extort workers for safe passage and kidnap miners on the road. A report by ENACT Africa confirmed that displaced families in Plateau State “engage in mining in neighboring communities to make a living.” The governor of Plateau State suspended all mining in February 2025, citing insecurity and child labor. The China dimension compounds this: SBM Intelligence documented Chinese operators paying “rent” to militant leaders in order to gain access to resources. These fees fund weapons used against Christian communities. Once displaced, Christians are sometimes rehired as low-wage laborers on their own ancestral land
Across interviews in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, and Kwara states, the same pattern emerged: attackers bypassed Muslim settlements and marched specifically to Christian homes and churches. In Nding, Barkin Ladi LGA, witnesses told Truth Nigeria journalist Masara Kim that attackers bypassed Muslim settlements, marched kilometers to the Christian community, and killed residents while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” On May 13, a prayer group leader and his pregnant wife were killed in a majority-Muslim neighborhood; no Muslims nearby were harmed. Lamy Davo, whose husband, daughter, and grandson were killed in a Fulani attack, said, “I believe it was because we are Christians.” The most recent USCIRF report confirmed Christians have been “disproportionately targeted.”