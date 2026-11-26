Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin of the Lagos State High Court, Ikoyi, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over his failure to appear in court in an ongoing contempt case involving the leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church.

The order was issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, following Odukoya’s absence from proceedings in a suit filed against him by the church’s Incorporated Trustees.

The judge also directed that the case file be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment.

The arrest warrant follows an earlier order issued on November 18, restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering with its administration and activities.

The leadership crisis became public on November 17 when a faction of the church’s Board of Trustees announced Odukoya’s removal, citing a review of the church’s constitution and a December 2021 video in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

The board subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leader.

However, Jimmy rejected his removal, insisting that his appointment in September 2023, following his father’s death, was unanimously approved and that he remains the rightful Senior Pastor.

He also filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, and seven other church members, seeking to overturn the resolutions removing him from office.